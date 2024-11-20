ECB warns of increased debt-crisis risk, fuelled by own rate policies

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned of another sovereign debt crisis if countries fail to increase growth.
The ECB has begun lowering interest rates to help boost Europe's ailing economy.
However, “sovereign debt service costs are expected to continue rising as maturin...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
