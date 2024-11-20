Ad
euobserver
ECB HQ in Frankfurt. There is no consensus on the pace at which interest rates should be lowered (Photo: ECB)

ECB warns of increased debt-crisis risk, fuelled by own rate policies

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Central Bank (ECB) has warned of another sovereign debt crisis if countries fail to increase growth. 

The ECB has begun lowering interest rates to help boost Europe's ailing economy. 

However, “sovereign debt service costs are expected to continue rising as maturin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Italian central banker calls for lower ECB rates to boost economy
Has the ECB's rate policy been a success?
ECB says more rate hikes to come
ECB HQ in Frankfurt. There is no consensus on the pace at which interest rates should be lowered (Photo: ECB)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections