A recession will not bring down inflation ECB president Christine Lagarde said (Photo: Council of the EU)

ECB says more rate hikes to come

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has said interest rates will be increased again, to further slow down the economy and bring down inflation in the long term.

Speaking at the European Banking Congress on Friday (18 November), she also said the "risk of recession" had increased but that this alone will not bring down inflation.

With inflation in the eurozone at 10.6 percent, Lagarde said further monetary tightening was necessary. But her admission that an economi...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

