ECB says more rate hikes to come

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has said interest rates will be increased again, to further slow down the economy and bring down inflation in the long term.

Speaking at the European Banking Congress on Friday (18 November), she also said the "risk of recession" had increased but that this alone will not bring down inflation.

With inflation in the eurozone at 10.6 percent, Lagarde said further monetary tightening was necessary. But her admission that an economi...