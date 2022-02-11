Ad
Linking the climate fund to the rule of law would especially affect Hungary and coal-dependent Poland (Photo: Kris Duda)

Tensions foreseen over push to link climate funds to rule of law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Leading MEPs want to make access to the EU's climate funds conditional on member states' adherence to democracy and the rule of law - as part of the fightback against democratic backsliding.

The proposal, however, is likely to aggravate existing tensions with Hungary and Poland over judicial independence, potentially harming vulnerable citizens and small businesses.

The €72bn new climate fund aims to help tackle energy poverty in the EU and overcome some member states' reluctance ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

