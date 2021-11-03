Ad
One of the people who listened to Mia Amor Mottley (r) speech was president Joe Biden (l) of the United States (Photo: Twitter)

Barbados PM wants monetary firepower for global south

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The prime minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has called on world leaders to back a climate fund that would increase the special drawing rights of developing countries by $500bn annually [€432bn], circumventing climate finance pledges by rich nations, in a push for increased financial self-determination.

Although she garnered praise for the rest of her speech, less attention was paid to this proposal, which she presented at the United Nations Conference for Climate Change (COP26) o...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

