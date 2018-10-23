Poland's liberal prodigy to take on EU populists

Polish populists and those further afield in Europe have a new adversary - Robert Biedron, a local politician whose pro-EU party aims to "change the face of Poland".

The 42-year old former mayor of Slupsk, in northern Poland, told EUobserver his "progressive" party would contest the European Parliament (EP) elections in May, as well as Poland's upcoming parliament and presidential votes.

"We should use the opportunity of these next six-to-seven months to the European Parliament ...