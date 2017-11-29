EU outlines sanctions for tax havens

Jurisdictions designated as tax havens by the EU could face financial sanctions, the European Commission has said.
The list of potential penalties included withholding of tax revenues collected by EU states that were due to blacklisted entities, freezing EU development funds, and blocking of loans from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Pierre Moscovici, the EU taxation commissioner, said in Brussels on Tuesday (28 November).
"We're going to make EU fundin...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
