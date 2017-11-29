EU outlines sanctions for tax havens

Jurisdictions designated as tax havens by the EU could face financial sanctions, the European Commission has said.

The list of potential penalties included withholding of tax revenues collected by EU states that were due to blacklisted entities, freezing EU development funds, and blocking of loans from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Pierre Moscovici, the EU taxation commissioner, said in Brussels on Tuesday (28 November).

"We're going to make EU fundin...