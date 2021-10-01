EU may face billions in damages over axed Morocco trade deal

The European Commission could face billions in damages for helping Morocco exploit the occupied Western Sahara, after the EU lost another court battle in Luxembourg.
"I think if I calculate the entire amount, it would be maybe more towards three or four [billion euros]," Gilles Devers told EUobserver on Thursday (30 September).
Devers is a lawyer representing the Polisario Front, the political wing of the exiled Saharawi people of the Western Sahara.
His comment follows a j...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
