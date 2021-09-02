Ad
euobserver
80 percent of those displaced in the past month in Afghanistan are women and children (Photo: Michael Foley Photography)

EU seeks Afghan safe passage to Pakistan

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is discussing safe passage with Pakistan and central Asian countries for a limited number of Afghan refugees. It is also relying on Turkey and Qatar to sort a deal with the Taliban for possible flights from Kabul airport.

"It's clear that it will not be in the short term," Paola Pampaloni, a senior official from the EU's foreign policy branch, told MEPs in the Libe committee on Wednesday (1 September).

"We may need to wait for a few weeks before even an agreement has been ...

