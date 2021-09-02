EU seeks Afghan safe passage to Pakistan

The EU is discussing safe passage with Pakistan and central Asian countries for a limited number of Afghan refugees. It is also relying on Turkey and Qatar to sort a deal with the Taliban for possible flights from Kabul airport.
"It's clear that it will not be in the short term," Paola Pampaloni, a senior official from the EU's foreign policy branch, told MEPs in the Libe committee on Wednesday (1 September).
"We may need to wait for a few weeks before even an agreement has been ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
