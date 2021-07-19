'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike

Undocumented migrants are refusing water as part of a wider strike at a baroque church and university campus in Brussels.

"We are people, we need to be treated with humanity and not like slaves," 53-year old electrician Ahmed, pictured above, told EUobserver over the weekend.

Ahmed asked not to have his last name published. He is not among those refusing water.

But a handful have stitched their lips together. Most have been refusing food since 23 May, amid an on-going stand...