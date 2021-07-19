Ad
euobserver
Ahmed, an undocumented migrant, says he's been working for 10 years in Belgium (Photo: Alice Latta)

'We are not slaves': Brussels' migrant hunger-strike

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Undocumented migrants are refusing water as part of a wider strike at a baroque church and university campus in Brussels.

"We are people, we need to be treated with humanity and not like slaves," 53-year old electrician Ahmed, pictured above, told EUobserver over the weekend.

Ahmed asked not to have his last name published. He is not among those refusing water.

But a handful have stitched their lips together. Most have been refusing food since 23 May, amid an on-going stand...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

