The UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson (right) has set 15 October as the cut-off date to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement (Photo: European Commission)

EU warns London over undermining Brexit agreement

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned on Monday (7 September) that the UK is legally obliged to respect the Brexit withdrawal agreement - after a new British piece of legislation was reported to undermine the already-agreed divorce pact.

Reports, first in the Financial Times, suggested that the new internal market bill could "override" the legal force of the withdrawal agreement in issues relating to Northern Ireland and state aid provisions.

The UK's prime minister Boris Johnson (right) has set 15 October as the cut-off date to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement (Photo: European Commission)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

