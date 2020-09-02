EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats

EU purse strings are open for member states to hold migrants on boats offshore - under certain legal conditions.

The statement by the Brussels-executive on Tuesday (1 September) follows Maltese media reports that the government in Valletta intends to spend over €1m a month to detain migrants and refugees on a large Cypriot-flagged passenger ship.

The commission's comments are a general statement - not linked to the specifics of Malta's decision - noting that people on board must h...