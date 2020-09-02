Ad
Malta reportedly wants the EU to help pay to hold migrants on a large passenger ship moored at sea (Photo: Neil Howard)

EU money can be used to offshore migrants on boats

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU purse strings are open for member states to hold migrants on boats offshore - under certain legal conditions.

The statement by the Brussels-executive on Tuesday (1 September) follows Maltese media reports that the government in Valletta intends to spend over €1m a month to detain migrants and refugees on a large Cypriot-flagged passenger ship.

The commission's comments are a general statement - not linked to the specifics of Malta's decision - noting that people on board must h...

Migration

Malta reportedly wants the EU to help pay to hold migrants on a large passenger ship moored at sea (Photo: Neil Howard)

Migration

