Kosovo needs German help to fulfil EU potential

Germany has provided copious and critical support to Kosovo stability and state-building in recent decades.
But in its current role as president of the Council of the European Union, Germany can play an even more constructive role by focusing on the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue on normalising relations.
An agreement on mutual recognition would enshrine Kosovo's independence within its current borders and mark an end to the last violent conflict that took place in Europe in the 20th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alush Gashi is a political and foreign policy adviser to Kosovo prime minister Avdullah Hoti. He previously served as health minister and a member of parliament. David Phillips is director of the Program on Human Rights and Peacebuilding at Columbia University in New York. He was also senior adviser to the US sate department, working closely with US ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke. Phillips is the author of a book, called: Liberating Kosovo: Coercive Diplomacy and US Intervention.
Alush Gashi is a political and foreign policy adviser to Kosovo prime minister Avdullah Hoti. He previously served as health minister and a member of parliament. David Phillips is director of the Program on Human Rights and Peacebuilding at Columbia University in New York. He was also senior adviser to the US sate department, working closely with US ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke. Phillips is the author of a book, called: Liberating Kosovo: Coercive Diplomacy and US Intervention.