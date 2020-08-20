Michel: Special EU summit on Turkey in September

"We have the intention to hold a special European summit to set out a strong and united strategy on the relationship between the EU and Turkey", European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday (19 July) during a press conference.
Greece and Cyprus had hoped that this topic would have been discussed during the special summit on Wednesday, but all attention went to the situation in Belarus instead.
However, according to Greece and Cyprus, the situation in the eastern Me...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here