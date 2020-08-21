EU needs alternative to Bosnia 'peace cartel'

Visiting Beirut following the horrific and devastating port explosion on 4 August, French president Emmanuel Macron was surrounded by a crowd demanding that he not direct aid through the country's entrenched - and widely despised - political class.
He told Beirutis that France would lead in efforts to help, but that a "new political order in Lebanon" was needed.
This message resonated with Lebanese citizens, who blame this and previous governments for serial mismanagement, incom...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Kurt Bassuener is co-founder of the Democratisation Policy Council, a Berlin-based think-tank. Senada Šelo Šabić is senior research associate at the Institute for Development and International Relations in Zagreb.
Kurt Bassuener is co-founder of the Democratisation Policy Council, a Berlin-based think-tank. Senada Šelo Šabić is senior research associate at the Institute for Development and International Relations in Zagreb.