Bosnia: Citizens, not political elites, are the only real partners for the EU (Photo: World Bank Photo Collection)

EU needs alternative to Bosnia 'peace cartel'

by Kurt Bassuener and Senada Šelo Šabić, Brussels,

Visiting Beirut following the horrific and devastating port explosion on 4 August, French president Emmanuel Macron was surrounded by a crowd demanding that he not direct aid through the country's entrenched - and widely despised - political class.

He told Beirutis that France would lead in efforts to help, but that a "new political order in Lebanon" was needed.

This message resonated with Lebanese citizens, who blame this and previous governments for serial mismanagement, incom...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kurt Bassuener is co-founder of the Democratisation Policy Council, a Berlin-based think-tank. Senada Šelo Šabić is senior research associate at the Institute for Development and International Relations in Zagreb.

