EU's 'green mining' concept? - there's no such thing

This month, 14 grassroots movements and citizens associations gathered to demonstrate outside the Portuguese presidency's event on 'Green Mining'.
They oppose new mining projects in Portugal and denounce the narrative of 'sustainable' extractivism. Many came from the Covas do Barroso community in northern Portugal where conflict is rife over a planned lithium mine. Lithium is one of the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Meadhbh Bolger is a resource justice campaigner at Friends of the Earth Europe.
Meadhbh Bolger is a resource justice campaigner at Friends of the Earth Europe.