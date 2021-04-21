Study: EU 'largely lost leadership' on media freedom

Even if EU member states lead the world in press freedom, the EU itself is becoming more and more divided, the new annual report on media freedom by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Tuesday (20 April).
"Challenged by 'illiberal democracies', the 'fight against terrorism', and the economic crisis, it has largely lost its leadership capacity," the report said of the EU.
The World Press Freedom I...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
