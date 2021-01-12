India's human rights defenders deserve EU support

On Tuesday (12th January), the EU-India Human Rights dialogue will take place. Will EU leaders take a leap and stop keeping quiet about the deteriorating human rights situation in India?
The civic space in India has been squeezed tighter from all directions over the past couple of years.
Human rights defenders, religious minorities, and government critics have all been under pressure from several vaguely defined laws – including counter terrorism legislations – that are used to s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Hannah Neumann and Alviina Alametsä are Green MEPs, from Germany and Finland respectively.
Hannah Neumann and Alviina Alametsä are Green MEPs, from Germany and Finland respectively.