Ad
euobserver
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. There seems to be very little appetite in the EU institutions to take a firm public stance on India's human rights situation (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

India's human rights defenders deserve EU support

EU & the World
Opinion
by Hannah Neumann and Alviina Alametsä, Brussels,

On Tuesday (12th January), the EU-India Human Rights dialogue will take place. Will EU leaders take a leap and stop keeping quiet about the deteriorating human rights situation in India?

The civic space in India has been squeezed tighter from all directions over the past couple of years.

Human rights defenders, religious minorities, and government critics have all been under pressure from several vaguely defined laws – including counter terrorism legislations – that are used to s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann and Alviina Alametsä are Green MEPs, from Germany and Finland respectively.

Related articles

What should EU do when China and India lock horns?
Portuguese presidency to focus on social rights and India
The three 'Elephants in the Room' in EU-India relations
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. There seems to be very little appetite in the EU institutions to take a firm public stance on India's human rights situation (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Hannah Neumann and Alviina Alametsä are Green MEPs, from Germany and Finland respectively.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections