How coronavirus might hit EU defence spending

The economic consequences of the Covid-19 global pandemic are alarming.

The IMF estimated a collapse of the global economy by three percent in 2020 and the forecast for the European Union is also worrisome.

According to the Spring economic forecast, the economy will shrink by seven percent in 2020.

Among the casualties of coronavirus - worldwide and in the EU - is the defence sector.

South Korea and Thailand have already suffered budget cuts, but the impact of the ...