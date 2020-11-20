EU leaders in high-stakes poker with Poland and Hungary

EU leaders will continue to discuss possible ways out of their financial conundrum, after Hungary and Poland, earlier this week, blocked a key step in unlocking the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.
On Thursday (19 November), at a videoconference, leaders discussed the issue in little over 15 minutes.
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki, and Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša took the floor to reaffirm their object...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.