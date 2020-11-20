EU leaders in high-stakes poker with Poland and Hungary

EU leaders will continue to discuss possible ways out of their financial conundrum, after Hungary and Poland, earlier this week, blocked a key step in unlocking the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

On Thursday (19 November), at a videoconference, leaders discussed the issue in little over 15 minutes.

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, Poland's premier Mateusz Morawiecki, and Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša took the floor to reaffirm their object...