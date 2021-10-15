Scientists raise alarm on Greenland's ice-sheet loss

The Arctic is warming up to three times as fast as the rest of the planet, putting increasing pressure on Greenland's ice sheet and livelihoods in this region, a group of scientists warned on Thursday (14 October).

Greenland has been losing more ice than it gains each year since the late 1990s. However, the ice melting has not been equally distributed across the island, with the west coast the worst hit

The observed surface melting of the Greenland ice sheet and glacier mass loss ...