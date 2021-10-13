Time for EU to grow up as a democracy

The initiative of American president Joe Biden to convene a virtual 'Summit of Democracies' for early December coincides with the 'Conference on the Future of Europe'.

The US summit offers the European Union an excellent opportunity to mark its position on the global stage. The Union may accentuate that it is emulating rather than imitating the United States of America in the field of good governance.

The determination to lay the foundations for an ever closer union among the pe...