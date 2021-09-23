More French names linked to Russia election-monitoring

Russia invited even more French personalities than previously reported to whitewash its dirty elections last weekend.

It invited centre-right MEP François-Xavier Bellamy, far-right MEP Nicolas Bay, and a far-right local politician called Frédéric Boccaletti, according to French weekly magazine Le Canard enchaîné.

It also invited Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a French former International Monetary Fund chief, who fell from grace in a sex sca...