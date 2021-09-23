Ad
French former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (r) was on the list, according to Le Canard enchaîné (Photo: elysee.fr)

More French names linked to Russia election-monitoring

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia invited even more French personalities than previously reported to whitewash its dirty elections last weekend.

It invited centre-right MEP François-Xavier Bellamy, far-right MEP Nicolas Bay, and a far-right local politician called Frédéric Boccaletti, according to French weekly magazine Le Canard enchaîné.

It also invited Dominique Strauss-Kahn, a French former International Monetary Fund chief, who fell from grace in a sex sca...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

