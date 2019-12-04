Macron spars with US and Turkey over Nato

The presidents of France, Turkey and the United States sparred over Nato as the 29 leaders of the 70-year old alliance gathered in London.
In a late night tweet on Tuesday (3 December), French president Emmanuel Macron entrenched his views on the future of the fraying alliance.
"We can't put money and pay the cost of our soldiers' lives without being clear on the fundamentals of what Nato should be," he said.
The position follows his earlier comments describing Nato as "brai...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
