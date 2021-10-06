EU arms firms trying to flout Belarus and Russia ban

Three EU-based firms are suspected of trying to smuggle arms to Belarus and Russia, in what might be the tip of a larger black market.

Czech firm Česká zbrojovka tried to export over 100 rifles and pistols via Moldova to Russia in 2020, according to a Moldovan document seen by EUobserver.

The shipment included 'CZ TSR'-model sniper rifles, which can be used for sport or by special police.

Hungarian firm De Fango and Slovak firm XXeurope also tried to export hundreds of tho...