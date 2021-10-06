Ad
euobserver
Moldova confiscated a shipment of ammunition from Hungary to Belarus after searches last week (Photo: Pat WilsonCZ75)

EU arms firms trying to flout Belarus and Russia ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Three EU-based firms are suspected of trying to smuggle arms to Belarus and Russia, in what might be the tip of a larger black market.

Czech firm Česká zbrojovka tried to export over 100 rifles and pistols via Moldova to Russia in 2020, according to a Moldovan document seen by EUobserver.

The shipment included 'CZ TSR'-model sniper rifles, which can be used for sport or by special police.

Hungarian firm De Fango and Slovak firm XXeurope also tried to export hundreds of tho...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

