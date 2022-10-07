Putin's energy war opens up north-south rift over EU funds

European leaders met in Prague to debate solutions to the energy and economic crisis on Friday (7 October).
Putin's energy war has put European solidarity to the test, as some countries have been better able to shield households and businesses from energy inflation than others.
Germany's €200bn plan to help households and businesses until 2024 unleashed a storm of criticism earlier this week — almost double the amount the ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
