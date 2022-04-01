EU lawmakers refuse to sign off Frontex budget

European lawmakers overseeing the budgets of the EU's border force, Frontex, refused to sign off on its accounts in a move that further entrenches the agency in a litany of problems.

With Frontex senior leadership already under a probe by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, the latest blow adds to a list of wrongdoings by a troubled agency that commands over a half-billion euro annual budget.

A majority of lawmakers sitting on a budget control committee voted on Thursday (31 March) ...