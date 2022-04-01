EU lawmakers refuse to sign off Frontex budget

European lawmakers overseeing the budgets of the EU's border force, Frontex, refused to sign off on its accounts in a move that further entrenches the agency in a litany of problems.
With Frontex senior leadership already under a probe by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, the latest blow adds to a list of wrongdoings by a troubled agency that commands over a half-billion euro annual budget.
A majority of lawmakers sitting on a budget control committee voted on Thursday (31 March) ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.