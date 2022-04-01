Ad
The EU agency registered 17 cases of harassment in 2020 (Photo: European Union, 2019)

EU lawmakers refuse to sign off Frontex budget

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European lawmakers overseeing the budgets of the EU's border force, Frontex, refused to sign off on its accounts in a move that further entrenches the agency in a litany of problems.

With Frontex senior leadership already under a probe by the EU's anti-fraud office, Olaf, the latest blow adds to a list of wrongdoings by a troubled agency that commands over a half-billion euro annual budget.

A majority of lawmakers sitting on a budget control committee voted on Thursday (31 March) ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

