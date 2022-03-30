Ad
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (Photo: nato.int)

Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China has redoubled its political support for Russia's war in Ukraine, auguring badly for EU efforts to break their new axis.

Mounting evidence of war crimes and killing of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine had done nothing to stop Russia and China from taking their relations "to a higher level in a new era," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Wednesday (30 March) after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in China.

"Both sides are more determined to develop bil...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

