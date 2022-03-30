Beijing sides with Moscow ahead of EU-China summit

China has redoubled its political support for Russia's war in Ukraine, auguring badly for EU efforts to break their new axis.

Mounting evidence of war crimes and killing of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine had done nothing to stop Russia and China from taking their relations "to a higher level in a new era," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Wednesday (30 March) after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in China.

"Both sides are more determined to develop bil...