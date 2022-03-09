Time for the EU to protect all refugees

Vladimir Putin's tanks are firing at kids. Huge numbers of people are on the move.

Filip, a supporter of WeMove Europe in Poland, who has taken Ukrainian refugees into his own home, wrote to say that the current relief effort is largely an initiative of people.

He feels abandoned by his government and the EU. And while there is some help, the disproportion of the burden is huge.

By this week, two million people had fled Ukraine. Some 1.2 million arrived in Poland, 190,000...