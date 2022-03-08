An EU response to the biggest humanitarian disaster since WWII

Overnight and unprovoked, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises — and by far the biggest humanitarian disaster — Europe has seen since the end of World War II.

People who until last week had been busy working, studying, looking after their children are now fleeing for their lives, hiding from the missiles and bombs, or are among the rising number of those killed in what must count among the most blatant and overt violations of internation...