EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit

EU leaders finally reached a deal on a massive stimulus package to help their corona-hit economies in the small hours of Tuesday (21 July), after a testy marathon summit that went into its fifth day.
The agreed €750bn recovery package and the €1.074 trillion seven-year budget mean a milestone in the EU's history, as member states decided - temporarily - to borrow jointly a large amount of capital on the markets.
The deal was met with applause by the leaders at their first physica...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
