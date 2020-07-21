Ad
German chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the proposal with French president Emmanuel Macron and Frederic Bernard, head of cabinet for European Council president Charles Michel (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders agree corona recovery after epic summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders finally reached a deal on a massive stimulus package to help their corona-hit economies in the small hours of Tuesday (21 July), after a testy marathon summit that went into its fifth day.

The agreed €750bn recovery package and the €1.074 trillion seven-year budget mean a milestone in the EU's history, as member states decided - temporarily - to borrow jointly a large amount of capital on the markets.

The deal was met with applause by the leaders at their first physica...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

