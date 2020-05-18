Ad
EU commissioner Didier Reynders (l) and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) on trip to Africa earlier this year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Belgium kept EU in the dark on China threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Painful questions on China have gatecrashed EU foreign affairs talks once again, amid fresh news of espionage in Brussels.

"If the Belgians have something to tell us [on the China allegations], they will, but for the time being [that] hasn't happened," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell told press on Friday (15 May).

"I have been informed of this news, but I only have the news from the press," he added, after speaking with EU foreign ministers in a videoconference.

T...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

