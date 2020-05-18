Belgium kept EU in the dark on China threat

Painful questions on China have gatecrashed EU foreign affairs talks once again, amid fresh news of espionage in Brussels.

"If the Belgians have something to tell us [on the China allegations], they will, but for the time being [that] hasn't happened," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell told press on Friday (15 May).

"I have been informed of this news, but I only have the news from the press," he added, after speaking with EU foreign ministers in a videoconference.

T...