An empty lobby at the EU courts in Luxembourg where 2,300 people normally work (Photo: Cédric Puisney)

EU courts still issuing verdicts despite pandemic

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A lone judge will read out 16 verdicts in an almost empty chamber in the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg at 9.30AM on Thursday (26 March).

One senior jurist, called an advocate general, will also read out non-binding legal opinions on other cases.

A second judge will read out 12 more verdicts at 11AM in another empty room at the EU General Court, a lower tribunal.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

