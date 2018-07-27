Ad
Former prime minister of Poland and leader of the governing Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. His party's purge of the judiciary has come under the guise of 'anti-communism' (Photo: ois.org.pl)

The systemic risk that Europe has to face

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Wojciech Przybylski and Edit Zgut, Warsaw/Budapest,

Europe has been distracted by its many populists and the Football World Cup to notice that Viktor Orban and Jaroslaw Kaczynski have further pushed their countries towards authoritarianism.

After the almost undetected seventh amendment of the Hungarian constitution, and just as the Polish president signed on Thursday (27 July) the fifth government amendment of the Polish law on supreme court - both to inject new judges, closer to the ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

