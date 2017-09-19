Ad
euobserver
Journalists and supporters gathered in front of Zaman's building to protest against the newspaper's takeover in March 2016. (Photo: Today's Zaman)

Turkish journalists on trial for fake crimes

Opinion
by Selcuk Gultasli, Brussels,

We still do not know the real dynamics and the actors of the botched coup that is being used by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to continue his purges and to silence anyone who dares to criticise him.

What we do know is that Erdogan put the blame squarely on Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled cleric in the US.

He also imprisoned around 60,000 people and purged another 160,000 from government posts - most of them followers of Gulen's faith-based movement.

Although it is ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Erdogan, prince of Europe, took my newspaper Zaman
EU commissioner calls for new Turkey policy
EU quiet as Erdogan jails dozens of journalists
German bid to end Turkey talks not going well
Journalists and supporters gathered in front of Zaman's building to protest against the newspaper's takeover in March 2016. (Photo: Today's Zaman)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections