Trump is 'gift' for China's EU agenda

US president Donald Trump is seen in China as a "gift" for closer EU relations and for tipping the "geo-strategic balance" of power toward Asia.

That is the feeling in Beijing and beyond, according to Alicia Garcia-Herrero, a Hong Kong-based economist from the Bruegel think tank in Belgium, who co-wrote a new study on how to unlock tens of billions of euros in China-EU investment and trade.

"Last year, my children, who go to school in China, didn't know why so many of their cla...