euobserver
Nord Stream 2 segments at storage yard in Finland (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Markets shun Nord Stream 2 amid US threat

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One EU backer of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has said US sanctions have made it "almost impossible" to borrow money to fund the project.

The CEO of Austrian firm OMV, Rainer Seele, spoke about the new Russia-Germany pipeline at a press event in Moscow on Wednesday (13 September)

"The financing of such large infrastructure projects becomes almost impossible after the introduction of such sanctions", he said, according to Russian state media.

"We will probably have to rev...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

