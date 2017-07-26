EU Commission to act on Poland

The European Commission is expected to keep up the pressure on Poland on Wednesday (26 July), despite the country’s president vetoing two of the disputed pieces of legislation earlier this week.
Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans is likely to get authorisation from his fellow commissioners to start legal probes on the controversial laws once they have been adopted and published in the official journal.
After mass protests, Polish president Andrzej Duda announced on Monda...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
