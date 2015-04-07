Watchtowers on Poland-Russia border 'not linked' to Ukraine conflict

Poland says its plan to build watchtowers on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is not linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Joanna Rokicka, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, told EUobserver on Tuesday (7 April) that the scheme, which is part-funded by the European Commission, was agreed “quite some time ago, before the events in Ukraine”.

“We are building the towers purely for migration-control purposes. It’s not designed to prevent any situation linked to the ...