Kaliningrad is one of Russia's poorest regions (Photo: Christoph)

Watchtowers on Poland-Russia border 'not linked' to Ukraine conflict

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland says its plan to build watchtowers on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is not linked to the Ukraine crisis.

Joanna Rokicka, a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, told EUobserver on Tuesday (7 April) that the scheme, which is part-funded by the European Commission, was agreed “quite some time ago, before the events in Ukraine”.

“We are building the towers purely for migration-control purposes. It’s not designed to prevent any situation linked to the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

