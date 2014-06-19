Commission axes pregnant workers bill

The European Commission has announced that a plan to extend maternity leave for pregnant workers is one of five bills that will not be retabled in the next legislature.
Also killed off were bills on investor compensation schemes, and a 12-year old plan to set up a compensation fund for the victims of oil pollution damage.
In a statement on Wednesday (18 June), the commission said that it was “good legislative practice to withdraw proposals that do not advance in the legislative pr...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
