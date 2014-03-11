Cyprus central bank governor resigns

The governor of the Cypriot central bank, Panicos Demetriades, on Monday (10 March) resigned after being investigated over a secret deal he negotiated with an American consultancy firm in connection with his country's €10bn bailout.

Demetriades handed in his resignation to the Cypriot finance minister while in Brussels, where eurozone finance ministers were meeting on Monday.

Quoting a source who saw the letter, Reuters said Demetriades cited “family and personal” reasons for his ...