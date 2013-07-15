Ad
Reding wants the EU data protection reform completed by May 2014 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU wants data protection bill by May 2014

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European commission wants legislators to speed up the data protection bill currently stuck in the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee.\n \nThe regulation and its adjoining directive aim to protect the personal data of EU citizens from abuse by creating a single uniform EU-wide law.

EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding on Monday (15 July) issued an appeal for member states to place the bill on the agenda of an EU summit in autumn.

“I would find it helpful if t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

