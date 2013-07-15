EU wants data protection bill by May 2014

The European commission wants legislators to speed up the data protection bill currently stuck in the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee.



The regulation and its adjoining directive aim to protect the personal data of EU citizens from abuse by creating a single uniform EU-wide law.

EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding on Monday (15 July) issued an appeal for member states to place the bill on the agenda of an EU summit in autumn.

“I would find it helpful if t...