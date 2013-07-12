Oil giant defends its EU lobby transparency

Oil giant BP denies allegations it is under-reporting its lobbying efforts in Brussels.

A spokesperson for the oil giant told this website on Thursday (11 July) that it is completely transparent.

“We report our direct lobbying costs and also list our memberships of associations like Europia, Concawe, Eurogas,” the contact said by email.

But for its part, the Brussels’ based advocacy group Friends of the Earth Europe (FoE), says both BP and Shell provide misleading informatio...