The 37-year-old father of two died in appalling conditions in pre-trial detention (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

EU: Magnitsky verdict is 'disturbing' sign

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's foreign service has said Russia's posthumous conviction of whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky is a "disturbing" sign of lack of rule of law.

A Moscow court on Thursday (11 July) found the dead auditor guilty of tax fraud, reading out its verdict to an empty bench.

It also sentenced Bill Browder, Magnitsky's former employer, an investment fund manager based in London, to nine years' jail in absentia on similar charges.

An EU spokeswoman, Maja Kocijancic, told EUobserver...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

