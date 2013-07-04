Ad
euobserver
Hezbollah poster in eastern Lebanon (Photo: aldask)

UK makes progress in bid to blacklist Hezbollah

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New information from Britain on alleged terrorist activity by Hezbollah is likely to gain Austria's support to blacklist the Lebanese group.

Britain earlier this year proposed adding Hezbollah's military wing to the EU terrorist register.

France, Germany and the Netherlands support the move.

But several countries, including Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech republic, Ireland, Malta, Poland and Slovakia, opposed it at a meeting of EU counter-terrorism specialists in June.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hezbollah poster in eastern Lebanon (Photo: aldask)

