euobserver
Morsi (r) and Ashton last year: The EU's top diplomat voiced hope the post-Morsi government will be more inclusive (Photo: European External Action Service)

EU sheds no tears over Morsi's departure

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (3 July) tacitly approved the Egyptian army's defenestration of President Mohamed Morsi amid mass civil unrest.

The bloc's foreign affairs chief, Catherine Ashton, in a statement published shortly after soldiers placed Morsi and his top people under house arrest, said the Union "remains unequivocally committed to supporting the Egyptian people in their aspirations to democracy and inclusive governance."

She urged the junta to "rapidly" organise new elections.

