ECB, Germany try to appease markets on euro crisis

The eurozone's central bank (ECB) has attempted to appease markets nervous about the comeback of the euro crisis, by making an unprecedented pledge to keep interest rates low.

The record-low interest rate of 0.5 percent at which banks can lend from the ECB is there to stay, its chief Mario Draghi said Thursday (4 July) after the monthly meeting of the bank's board.

He also suggested that further rate cuts are possible.

“The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to rema...