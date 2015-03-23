EU police to step up checks in visa crackdown

The Latvian EU presidency is spearheading a crackdown on people who overstay their visas.

Codenamed "Amberlight 2015", it will intensify border control checks and target people whose visas have run out

While personal data will not be collected, the operation aims to find out why people violate the terms of their visa. Police will also be looking out for forged IDs and documents.

"The activity is taking place at an information-sharing level and does not require the involveme...