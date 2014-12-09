MEPs want new EP group on transparency and corruption

A handful of MEPs are setting up a group in the European Parliament to tackle crime, corruption and transparency at the EU institutions and across Europe.

They want a so-called parliamentary intergroup where MEPs can discuss the issues informally.

“We have now ended up with a list of a dozen MEPs who do want to work together on this,” said far-left Dutch MEP Dennis De Jong at a conference against corruption at the European Parliament on Tuesday (9 December).

De Jong, along w...