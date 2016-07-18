Five EU states gang up on Africa's last colony

The European Court of Justice is due to hear a case on Tuesday (19 July) examining the EU's role in facilitating exploitation of Africa’s last colony by one of Europe's close allies.

The General Court in Luxembourg last year outlawed a lucrative deal facilitating trade in agricultural produce between Morocco and the EU. The court found the Council was too meek when it came to ensuring the deal did not hurt the right of Sahrawis - the people of Western Sahara - to decide over and profit...