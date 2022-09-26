Ad
Giorgia Meloni (l), Matteo Salvini (m), and Silvio Berlusconi (r) are likely to form a governing coalition (Photo: quirinale.it)

Europe's far-right celebrates Meloni victory

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hard-right leader Giorgia Meloni's victory at Sunday's Italian elections has been met by loud celebration by the rest of the European far-right — and a more muted worry on the liberal and leftwing flank of politics.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party — a member of the conservative rightwing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) alliance — came top with 26 percent of the vote, ahead of her closest rival Enrico Letta from the c...

